Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's eldest son Kingston recently turned 15, and the famous exes took to Instagram to celebrate this milestone. Kingston is the spitting image of the Bush frontman, who got mushy on social media in a sweet post to his son. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING - 15 years of life’s best journey," he wrote. "You are my best focus and inspiration-you are smart funny and kind with oceans of empathy-to me that’s all you need to make your mark -i could not be more proud of you - and i love you more every day -i am in awe of you -shine on [black heart emoji]-and yes i feel a lovely responsibility (huge)with your development -shout out to all my the single parents who are love joy and survival [black heart emoji] - my sweet boy — [Kingston Rossdale]."