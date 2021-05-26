Petition Seeks to Release Ronnie James Dio’s 1950s/’60s R&B + Doo-Wop Recordings on Vinyl

Former ANTHRAX frontman Neil Turbin spoke to MetalAsylum.net about how his songwriting approach has evolved in the four decades since he sang on the band's classic debut album, 1984's "Fistful Of Metal". He said (as transcribed by BLABERMOUTH.NET): "For me, in heavy metal, the place that I see myself, really, is with the progressive power side and the thrash side. So it brings a melodic intelligence to the thrash side. Because thrash is cool, and I know I was part of bringing thrash to become a genre — that was part of what I contributed to — but, for me, it's always been about having something that you can walk away from and remember how the song goes and have a melody. And when you don't have a melody, you just have riffs that don't really — it doesn't connect; it's just a million different riffs. My job was to connect those riffs and to bring the melody together."