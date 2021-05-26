Cancel
Music

Petition Seeks to Release Ronnie James Dio’s 1950s/’60s R&B + Doo-Wop Recordings on Vinyl

By Vince Neilstein
MetalSucks
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSay, did you know that Ronnie James Dio fronted a series of doo-wop / R&B groups before going on to become heavy metal royalty as the leader of Elf, Rainbow, Dio and Black Sabbath? Impress your friends at the next local trivia night with that little nugget of knowledge. Fans...

Ronnie James Dio
Frank Zappa
