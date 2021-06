Press release from the City of Cortland Fire Department. Firefighters from the City of Cortland received training in live fire situations Saturday. The training occurred at the Burn building within the Cortland County Regional Training Center on Tompkins Street. Firefighters were placed in various scenarios that involved actual fire and smoke conditions. This particular building was designed specifically for this purpose. It allows firefighters the ability to monitor changes in heat and smoke to determine a course of action relating to fire suppression and search and rescue.