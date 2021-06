Wizards of the Coast gave Magic: Arena fans a recent update for what’s going on in June, and sifting through all of the news, my eyes immediately went to Jumpstart. What’s Jumpstart? Well, it’s a format that exists in both paper and digital Magic that lets players “smash” decks together. Boosters have 20 cards (all themed), and you smash two together to have a legal “grab and go” deck. As you can imagine this is even easier to do in Arena, where everything is instant, and cards are comprised of the same concept.