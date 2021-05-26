Shooting reported at light rail yard in San Jose, California

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Authorities in San Jose are investigating a shooting reported early Wednesday at a light rail maintenance yard, according to multiple reports.

Santa Clara sheriff’s deputies said they were in the area of 100 W. Younger Ave. early Wednesday “for an active shooter investigation.”

San Jose police asked that people stay away from the area.

The shooting happened at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority’s Guadalupe Yard, which is off West Younger Avenue, near North San Pedro Street, according to KRON-TV.

Photos from the scene showed a large number of police officers in the area, KGO-TV reported.

