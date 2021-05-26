Cancel
Amazon weighing entry into physical pharmacy stores – Insider

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc is considering the launch of physical pharmacies in the United States, Insider reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The talks are mostly exploratory and any meaningful rollout of stores could take more than a year, according to the report. (https://bit.ly/3vozNyG) There have been...

wixx.com
