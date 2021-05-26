Amazon weighing entry into physical pharmacy stores – Insider

5 years in the past, Google began making its personal smartphones and voice-assisted audio system. Now, Google has a retailer to promote them in.The corporate is about to open its first-ever bodily retailer on Thursday on the bottom ground of its Manhattan headquarters within the Chelsea neighborhood. The shop will carry a full array of Google’s devices, together with Pixel smartphones, Nest dwelling units and Fitbit’s wearable health merchandise, the corporate stated.Inside, buyers can check out units and subscription companies, whereas present clients can get on-site repairs of damaged merchandise. The 5,000-square-foot retailer will embrace rooms the place clients can expertise “real-life eventualities” wherein Google merchandise may be helpful, the corporate stated.Some non-Google merchandise and Google-branded gear, akin to T-shirts, hats and canine toys, may even be offered.The shop is Google’s newest try to provide its fledgling division a shot within the arm and an extension of pop-up shops that the corporate opened in the previous few years.Since Google began promoting Google-branded smartphones in 2016, it has expanded the sorts of units it sells. It has additionally acquired Fitbit and built-in Nest, a maker of units like thermostats. Nest had been a separate subsidiary of Google’s father or mother firm, Alphabet.Though Google has invested closely within the division, it’s nonetheless an afterthought to the corporate’s essential promoting arm and its fast-growing cloud computing unit. Google wouldn’t touch upon whether or not it had plans to open extra shops.The monitor document of know-how corporations which have opened retail shops is combined. Apple’s shops stand out as a significant success, elevating the model and providing a showcase for brand spanking new merchandise. Microsoft, then again, stated it was shuttering all of its shops final yr, greater than a decade after it began opening shops to enhance its personal push into .