Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

First Trailer: “Escape Room 2”

By Garth Franklin
darkhorizons.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures has released the trailer for “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions,” the sequel to Adam Robitel’s psychological thriller a few years back. In the new film, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before.

www.darkhorizons.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Russell
Person
Adam Robitel
Person
Isabelle Fuhrman
Person
Holland Roden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Escape Room 2#Game Room#Sony Pictures#First Trailer#Escape Rooms#Cinemas#Indya Moore Co Star#The Game#July
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
SONY
News Break
Movies
Related
TV ShowsSFGate

Here are all the trailers for new Netflix TV shows and movies in 2021

You want content, well, Netflix has got it. The biggest streaming service in town is producing new original series and films at a breakneck speed. Whether there will be a dearth of viewers as the country reopens in the wake of increased vaccination is yet to be seen, but Netflix is betting that despite opportunities for safe, nonbingeing activities, there's still going to be a hearty demand for new things to watch.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Gossip Girl' Reboot Releases First Teaser Trailer

The first look at the Gossip Girl reboot has been released and fans are headed back to the upper east side of Manhattan. At first glance, the new class of rich and wealthy teens in New York's elite will stick to what the popular teen drama is known for: staying on top of the trends with the latest phones and following the most timely beauty fads as well as keeping the gossip pot stirred with fancy cocktails and fleeting relationships. The brief trailer ends with, "Text me. +1 (917) 809-4277. XOXO, Gossip Girl (US/Canada only)."
MoviesFirst Showing

Charlotte Rampling is a Feisty Grandmother in First Trailer for 'Juniper'

"Most people like sunsets… I love the sunrise." Transmission Films has revealed the first trailer for an indie drama from New Zealand titled Juniper, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Matthew J. Saville. When a self-destructive teen is suspended from school and asked to look after his feisty alcoholic grandmother as a punishment, the crazy time they spend together turns his life around. George Ferrier stars as the boy who finds himself rethinking life when he encounters Ruth, his strong-willed grandmother and a former war photographer. Charlotte Rampling also stars, along with Marton Csokas and Edith Poor. This definitely looks like a feisty little film about the challenges of life, including how to deal with your own family. Rampling looks like she's at the top of her game here, a complex role with many layers. I'm surprised this hasn't shown up at any film festivals, it this seems like the perfect film for a festival audience.
Moviestodaysparent.com

Watch the first official trailer for PAW PATROL: THE MOVIE

Ryder, Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma and Skye are making their silver screen debut this summer in Paw Patrol: The Movie. Cue excited screams from preschoolers everywhere!. After eight seasons of the show, we all know how it goes—danger strikes, and Ryder and his heroic pups sweep in to save...
Moviesthesource.com

TRAILER ALERT: ‘Escape Room 2’ Shows Indya Moore And Taylor Russell Fighting For Their Lives

Indya Moore (Pose) is taking the lead in Escape Room: Tournament of Champions, the sequel to the 2019 thriller franchise Escape Room. The hot new trailer features Moore and the return of Taylor Russell, fighting for survival in a crazed sadistic killer’s deadly game of elaborate puzzles. In the new film, surviving Escape Room hero Zoey (Russell), wants to ensure that the perpetrator behind the deadly game is finally put in jail. But it isn’t too long during a fateful subway ride, she and some other passengers, including Moore’s Brianna character, realize that they are trapped in another game.
TV Serieshypable.com

Carly makes a comeback in first ‘iCarly’ revival trailer

Get ready to reunite with all of your favorite iCarly characters in the first teaser trailer for the all new Paramount+ revival. The countdown to the premiere of the iCarly revival is on, and to celebrate, Paramount+ has just unveiled a brand new trailer for the upcoming series. Set nearly...
TV SeriesDecider

‘iCarly’ Returns With First Trailer for Paramount+ Reboot

Wake up, members of iCarly nation. The first trailer for Paramount+‘s reboot of the Nickelodeon show is finally here, marking Carly Shay’s (Miranda Cosgrove) return to the web series after nearly a decade offline. Not only is the series back, but so is the web show: the show will follow Carly as she restarts her series, picking up right where she left off.
Video GamesGematsu

Relayer first trailer ‘Starchild Version’

Kadokawa Games has released the “Starchild Version” of the announcement trailer for “new age space opera” strategy RPG Relayer. The trailer is narrated by Satomi Akesaka, Miku Itou, and Moe Toyota, who voice characters Terra, Himiko, and Luna, respectively, and introduces the game’s world and the mysterious existence that is the Relayers.
MoviesRegister Citizen

Watch the Trailer for Neill Blomkamp's Latest Film 'Demonic'

IFC has released the trailer for Demonic, the latest film from District 9, Elysium, and Chappie director Neill Blomkamp. The film opens in theaters and on digital streaming services August 20th. Demonic is a science fiction horror film that depicts a young woman who’s been estranged from her mother for...
Theater & Dancethefilmstage.com

First Trailer for Ailey Sheds Light on Dance Legend

As one of the most iconic figures in dance history, Alvin Ailey changed the face of modern dance with his own style of choreography that centered on the Black experience. Audiences will now have the opportunity to delve deeper into his illustrious career and equally impactful personal life in the new documentary Ailey.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Anthony Bourdain Documentary Gets Emotional First Trailer

The food industry felt a terrible shock at the unexpected loss of author, traveler and chef Anthony Bourdain. Almost three years to the date of his death, a new documentary has dropped exploring the creator’s past and tremendous influence on the food industry. “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” will debut in theaters on July 16.
Video GamesNME

‘No More Room In Hell 2’ shows off gore-filled trailer

No More Room In Hell 2, the sequel to the 2011 Source mod, is coming as a standalone game, and it has released this trailer for MathChief’s Game Expo 2021, a YouTube-hosted showcase for indie titles. The trailer reveals some particularly gruesome monsters, meaty-sounding weaponry and also perhaps a slightly...
TV & VideosFirst Showing

Full Trailer for Leigh Janiak's 'Fear Street' Horror Trilogy on Netflix

"How do we end this?" "We have to go back… to where it all started." Netflix has revealed the full-length official trailer for Fear Street, an exciting horror trilogy of three feature films debuting this summer back-to-back for three weeks. Based on the popular R.L. Stine best-selling horror series, the trilogy follows the nightmare through Shadyside's sinister history over hundreds of years. A murder mystery shakes up a town in Ohio: a group of teens discover that the terrifying events that have haunted their town for generations may all be connected — and that they may be the next targets. The three films arrive this summer: Fear Street Part One: 1994 on July 2nd, then Fear Street Part Two: 1978 on July 9th, then Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16th. The ensemble casts include Gillian Jacobs, Fred Hechinger, Olivia Welch, Sadie Sink, Ashley Zukerman, Charlene Amoia, Kiana Madeira, Emily Brobst, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Benjamin Flores Jr., Emily Rudd, Julia Rehwald, and Matthew Zuk. This looks like it's going to be a blast! The more they show from this chilling horror trilogy, the more hyped I am to watch.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Demonic’ Trailer: Neill Blomkamp Returns After ‘Chappie’ with Supernatural Horror

Neill Blomkamp hasn’t released a directorial feature in the six years since “Chappie” flopped with film critics. The negative press around “Chappie” was a far cry from Blomkamp’s 2009 feature directorial debut “District 9,” a critical sensation that grossed $210 million worldwide and earned four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay for Neill Blomkamp and co-writer Terri Tatchell. The Oscar nominee went on to helm “Elysium” and “Chappie,” but neither could match the critical highs of his debut. Now comes “Demonic,” a smaller scale Blomkamp effort made during the pandemic and starring Carly Pope, Chris William Martin, and Michael Rogers.
Video GamesNME

‘Escape From Tarkov’ debuts new Streets of Tarkov trailer

Highly anticipated first-person shooter Escape from Tarkov has received a new trailer for its Streets of Tarkov map. As shown off at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest on June 10th, 2021, a new game area under development was shown off called the Streets of Tarkov. The multiplayer game is set...
Moviesasumetech.com

No Sudden Move Trailer Is Out

WB and HBO Max unveil the full-length official trailer for No Sudden Move, the latest Steven Soderbergh.The ensemble cast features Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and Bill Duke. Standing on...
Moviessideshow.com

Jumanji 3 Scores Official Release Date, Apocalyptic Comic Animosity Being Adapted for Film, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Actress Krysten Ritter will be making her directorial debut as she steps behind the camera in an upcoming episode of Jessica Jones Season 3. The Marvel Netflix series has just begun production after launching Season 2 in March, where Ritter stars as the title character, a hard-drinking private New York private eye. Jessica Jones Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Movie Review – Infinite (2021)

Directed by Antoine Fuqua. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Dylan O’Brien, Rupert Friend, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sophie Cookson, Toby Jones, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Jason Mantzoukas, Tom Hughes, Liz Carr, Wallis Day, Kae Alexander, Joana Ribeiro, Lili Rich, and Raffiella Chapman. SYNOPSIS:. A troubled young man haunted by memories of two past lives stumbles...