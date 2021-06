BURLESON, Texas — Burleson police are asking for the public's help with an investigation into a fatal stabbing that occurred at Dalton’s Corner. Around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of South Main Street. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had multiple stab wounds to his chest. The man was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not been released at this time.