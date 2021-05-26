Premiere: Douglas Greed – Wie Man Unsterbliche Tiere Züchtet (Michael Mayer Remix) [3000GRAD Records]

The concert as a grand spectacle and the sub-genre of symphonic metal are companions almost to the point of necessity, and have been since the latter’s inception during the late 1990s. While the specific tale of Epica only began in 2003, a good while after the likes of Kamelot (whom inspired the band’s name), Nightwish and Rhapsody Of Fire had done much to pioneer the mixture of lofty orchestral arrangements with a driving and technically ambitious metallic style set, their more melodic death metal tinged niche with a penchant for Middle Eastern musical influences has set them apart from the crowd ever since and arguably ingratiated them a bit more to the arena-friendly crowd within metal circles. With nearly 20 years now in the rear view (or longer if counting mastermind Mark Jansen’s time with After Forever, of which Epica could be considered a continuation of sorts) and the still ongoing pandemic lockdowns hindering the prospect of an immediate tour in support of their 8th studio album “Omega,” this elite merger of classicism and modernity has now become the latest to endeavor upon the popular medium of online streaming to reach the masses.