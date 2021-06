AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock has experienced some violent price movements in the last several months -- its price recently came close to doubling in a single day. The stock has been the subject of a virtual tug of war between retail traders and Wall Street, with each side betting on an opposite outcome in AMC's stock price. So far, the retail traders are crushing Wall Street: AMC stock is up 2,230% year to date as of Friday's close. To add fuel to that fire, the summer movie season is under way, and with coronavirus trends all moving in a positive direction in the U.S., AMC could experience a surge in viewers.