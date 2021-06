We have a new area to watch for the next few days. The system is currently along the MDR and facing some big dry air, so chances are pretty low (10%) for this one to survive. With that said, this moisture could push into the Caribbean, where it is far more favorable for tropical development. So we need to keep an eye out for potential blobs in the Caribbean next week. We could also see another wave come off the African coast along the MDR this weekend.