CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

The Real Reason Beans Give You Gas

By Kimberly Smith
healthdigest.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleBeans are healthy and nutritious, but they also bring the troubling side effect of gas to the table. If you're like most people, you've likely been embarrassed by a little bit of ill-timed flatulence at least once or twice. But what is it about beans that causes them to give us gas?

www.healthdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Real Reason You're Paying A Sky-High Price For Bacon

Well, bacon lovers, in case you hadn't already noticed, the price of your favorite cured pork product is now officially sky high. We have a feeling you've had your suspicions. In June, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the price of a pound of bacon had risen 13% since the previous year (via Business Insider). On top of that, CNN reports, America's beloved bacon is now the most expensive that it has ever been in the last 40 years.
INDUSTRY
velillum.com

Reasons That Push You To Eat Avocado

Avocado is considered a favorite fruit for those who are conscious about their health because of its versatile benefits. Avocado is a fruit that can be easily found almost everywhere and is preferable to eat because the high amount of fiber, vitamins, nutrients, and antioxidants that boost you up and rich amount of fiber help in the maintenance and proper development of the human body. In today’s article, I am going to reveal some qualities of avocado that will force you to include in your diet. Let’s get started to discuss;
NUTRITION
districtchronicles.com

The Real Reason You Should Avoid Chocolate If You Get Migraines

According to a 2020 study published in the journal Nutrients, patients who frequently suffered from migraines named chocolate as the number one food that triggered or aggravated a migraine attack. One reason behind this may be because chocolate releases the feel-good hormone, serotonin, into our brains. A rush of serotonin may make most of us feel instantly better, but it might also be the activating culprit in the development of a migraine.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Mashed

The Real Reason Air Fryers Can Be Expensive

So you're in the market to buy an air fryer? Get ready, because your idea of cooking is about to drastically change thanks to your shiny new best friend. Air fryers are perfect for summer and for those who live in year-round high temperature environments because they don't expel heat the same way ovens do (via The Cookful). Rather than heating your food and your home, air fryers are specifically designed to trap heat. This means you can cook food without breaking a sweat and in record time, while also being energy efficient. People also find air fryers attractive because they require very little oil, which is a healthier way of cooking unhealthier, fried foods. Plus, it's so user-friendly.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
Mashed

The Real Reason Scallops Sometimes Taste Like Soap

Scallops are often highly regarded as prized morsels from the sea, but in some circumstances they can taste downright soapy. Unlike the soapy flavor that many people can attribute to being inherent in fresh cilantro, there's an external reason why some types of scallops take on this characteristic (and it has to do with the way they can be prepped for a longer shelf-life). Thankfully, knowing the distinction between different types of this seafood delicacy can make it easy to avoid ending up with one that has an unwanted taste. It's also good to know that, depending on where you live and shop for seafood, the scallop selection may vary. But even then, there are steps you can take to avoid this less than desirable outcome.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinto Beans#Black Beans#Digestive Tract#Navy#Cleveland Clinic
Mashed

The Real Reason Kat Kinsman Hates Stevia

Sugar is not the only option available if you're looking to make your beverage or dessert a bit sweeter. There are tons of options, including but not limited to artificial sweeteners along with other picks such as honey and jaggery. Per Healthline, artificial sweeteners are polarizing and tend to attract extreme reactions from both ends of the spectrum. There are those who swear by them, while others choose to avoid them completely.
HEALTH
Mashed

The Real Reason We Clink Glasses Before Drinking

We'd like to propose a toast! It seems that more often than not, whenever there's something or someone to celebrate — or if we feel like gathering with friends and catching up over a few drinks, we are inclined to exclaim, "Cheers!" (or "Salut!," "¡Salud!," "Sláinte!," "À votre santé!," etc.) before we clink our glasses, cans, or mugs together prior taking the first sip.
DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason You Might Not Want To Ask For A Substitution At A Restaurant

Dining at restaurants can be a fulfilling experience. Maybe you're exploring dishes that you've never tried before or are salivating over an old favorite. Or you're out with your friends and just want to unwind over food and drinks. If you are a bit mindful, some tricks can make your restaurant experiences a lot better. As per food legend Anthony Bourdain, Tuesday is the perfect day to schedule a restaurant visit because you'll have lots of fresh food at your disposal.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Stock Up On Coca-Cola While You Can In Sioux Falls

If your favorite drink is a cold can of Coca-Cola, you could see less of the iconic red cans in stores across the country. Why? Well...they might not make it to the shelves. The Insider is reporting that Coca-Cola's New York City delivery partner is saying there aren't enough truck drivers to deliver the popular soft drink. This is leading to a product shortage in various grocery stores.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
The Independent

The fake meat debate: Are vegetarian substitutes healthier than the real deal?

By now, environmental experts across the world are in agreement that the meat industry is contributing to the climate crisis. Industrial meat is one of the biggest causes of deforestation globally, with the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization finding that over the past 25 years, forests have been cleared from an area the size of India for cattle ranching. In the UK, analysis from Green Peace shows that if we want to avoid a climate breakdown by 2030, we need to reduce the amount of meat we consume by at least 70 per cent.Awareness of the issues associated with large-scale...
AGRICULTURE
KYW News Radio

Common sleep aid reduces kidney failure, Rutgers study finds

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A common sleep aid can do a lot more than give you a good night’s rest. Researchers at the Rutgers University Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy found that melatonin significantly reduces kidney failure among patients taking the antibiotic vancomycin. Patients can contract infections while hospitalized, like...
SCIENCE
ComicBook

Wendy's Finally Releases Strawberry Frosty in US But There's a Catch

Wendy's has become a bit of a staple in the fast food landscape, with menu items that have gained notoriety of their own. Among them is the Frosty, a frozen concoction that has been with the chain since its inception in 1969, but has only come in a handful of flavors. The elusive strawberry Frosty has become somewhat of an urban legend among consumers in the United States, as it has only been available for sale sporadically in Canada since 2010. For the first time ever, the strawberry Frosty can now be purchased in the United States — but only in a very specific way. The drink is only available at the Wendy's Hamburger Stand in Heath, Ohio, which is located inside of a Walmart store just 42 miles away from Wendy's headquarters. The location opened in early August, and it offers a number of exclusive offerings, including nuggets in Buttermilk Ranch and Jalapeno Cheddar flavors, and Frosty sundaes in Chocolate Lover and Strawberry Celebration flavors.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

This Is Actually The Worst Drink To Have If You Struggle With Chronic Bloating, According To Dietitians

Feeling bloated is an incredibly frustrating symptom of digestive discomfort. Even when you’re following what you consider to be a healthy diet and exercising, you can still feel bloated. When it seems as though there’s no underlying cause or reason, it can feel incredibly hopeless. However, even things that are “healthy” may be making your bloating worse. Oftentimes we think it’s just the food we eat that will make us bloated, when in actuality certain beverages can be just as much of a contributor to your discomfort.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy