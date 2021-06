HabsWorld.net -- On this strange 6:00 pm Sunday night contest, the Habs had the rare opportunity of taking a 3-0 series lead if they could deliver another strong performance, this time in front of their 2,500-fan Bell Centre. Coach Ducharme understandably opted to keep his winning lineup along with Carey Price as they faced Connor Hellebuyck and the Jets. The Habs put forth a strong first period but Winnipeg obviously pushed back as they were in desperation mode. Still, Price stood tall and the Habs managed to escape with a 5-1 victory.