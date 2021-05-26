Cancel
Chelsea Wolfe Wrote a Song About Wonder Woman

By Axl Rosenberg
MetalSucks
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea Wolfe has a new song called “Diana,” and I’ve already listened to it about a dozen times. I’m saying this is a great song. It’s exemplary of everything wonderful about Wolfe’s work: heavy but melodic, epic but morose, ethereal and haunting and instantly memorable. The track is part of...

Comicsmxdwn.com

Dark Knights: Death Metal Announces Official Soundtrack for June 2021 Release Featuring Songs by Chelsea Wolfe, HEALTH with Chino Moreno, Greg Puciato, IDLES, Show Me The Body, Soccer Mommy and More

The official soundtrack for the Dark Nights: Death Metal comic book series is set to be released June 2021, and on it is a myriad of diverse musicians. Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack will be released physically on June 16, 2021 and released digitally June 18, 2021. This soundtrack is...
Musictreblezine.com

Mastodon, Chelsea Wolfe, HEALTH on Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack

DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Death Metal is getting its own soundtrack. The soundtrack is out June 18 digitally and July 16 on physical formats via Loma Vista, and it features new songs from Mastodon, Chelsea Wolfe, HEALTH, Manchester Orchestra, Denzel Curry, IDLES and more. The compilation is executive produced by Tyler Bates, who has worked on the soundtracks to Guardians of the Galaxy, John Wick and other films. Check out the tracklist below, and hear Mastodon’s contribution to the soundtrack, “Forged by Neron.”
MusicNME

Listen to Chelsea Wolfe’s intense new song ‘Diana’

Chelsea Wolfe has shared a new track called ‘Diana’ – you can listen to it below. The California singer-songwriter wrote the dark and intense song for the soundtrack to DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Death Metal series, which also includes Mastadon’s ‘Forged By Neron’ and Rise Against‘s ‘Broken Dreams, Inc.’. It...
Musicgrimygoods.com

Chelsea Wolfe’s Newest Single “Diana” Is A Wonder Woman Inspired Epic Journey of Sound

To match the twisted and intricately woven story lines of DC Comics’ “Dark Nights: Death Metal” executive producer Tyler Bates has put together an eclectic array of musicians to create the upcoming ‘Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack,’ a musical counterpart encapsulating the unique and complicated characters from the comic series. The newest single released from the record is Chelsea Wolfe‘s release, “Diana.” The heavy metal single is a Wonder Woman-inspired tune drenched in industrial sounds and ethereal vocals.
Photographysideshow.com

New Photos from Wonder Woman 1984 and Dune, and more!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. If you like what you hear, be sure to leave us a 5-star review so we can continue to bring you up-to-date pop culture news!. New Photos from Wonder Woman 1984. Empire...
Upworthy

This band of teen girls wrote a song about a 'Racist, Sexist Boy.' It's going viral.

On May 4, the Los Angeles Public Library began its celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month with a performance by The Linda Lindas, a "half Asian, half Latinx" band of sisters, cousins, and friends. The performance mostly went unnoticed. That is until the library posted their performance of 'Racist, Sexist Boy' to their social media accounts. Soon enough, the teen band blew up. The quartet, comprising drummer and singer Mila, aged 10; bassist and singer Eloise, aged 13; guitarist and vocalist Lucia, aged 14; and guitarist and singer Bela, aged 16, describe themselves as embodying the spirit of original punk, power pop, and new wave through today’s ears, eyes, and minds, NBC News reports.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Gal Gadot Reportedly Being Recast As Wonder Woman For The Flash

Given that the entire plot hinges on the multiverse, nothing can realistically be ruled out when it comes to The Flash, which is finally deep into shooting after spending close to seven years stuck in development hell. Naturally, after it was confirmed that Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton would both...
Moviessamfordcrimson.com

Wonder Woman 1984 ‘fills you with wonder’

By Nicholas Barber15th December 2020Gal Gadot returns as the Amazonian Princess Diana in this "funny, sweet-natured, brightly-coloured adventure", writes Nicholas Barber.T. There used to be a time when you could follow a Hollywood blockbuster even if you hadn’t memorised all the prequels, sequels and characters’ family trees. You could see it as a child without being traumatised, or as an adult without being patronised, and it had the good grace to admit that it was primarily a piece of big-budget mainstream entertainment, rather than a Freudian epic about fate and intergalactic devastation. There have been recent examples, I know, but the time when those family-friendly blockbusters were made most regularly was the 1980s. That’s why Wonder Woman 1984 is so ingenious. It’s set in the 80s, and it includes all the shoulder pads, perms, synth-heavy pop songs and Cold War paranoia which that dateline implies. But what’s remarkable is how close it is to being a 1980s blockbuster itself. A funny, sweet-natured, brightly-coloured standalone adventure, it is so reminiscent of the likes of Raiders of The Lost Ark and Ghostbusters in its jokes, its plotting, its locations and its general atmosphere that it fills you with the same warm feelings that they did – one of those feelings being wonder.
SportsThe Guardian

You’ll believe that wonder woman Simone Biles can fly

Simone Biles became the central figure in a sporting parable last weekend, when she attempted, and landed, a move so dangerous that no other woman has ever even tried to do it in a gymnastics competition, not even the woman for whom it is named. Biles executed the Yurchenko double pike during the final night of the 2021 US Classic in Indianapolis; traditionally, it is only attempted by men. It was incredible. It defied belief, even as it unfolded before the crowd’s eyes.
KOEL 950 AM

‘Thor’ vs. ‘Wonder Woman’: Why One Works and One Doesn’t

Thor and Wonder Woman occupy very similar places in the Marvel and DC cinematic universes. They are both stories of god-like beings from cultures that are both ancient and highly advanced. They come to live among mortals on Earth, and learn much from their time among us. Each hero has comic sidekicks, magical weapons forged by their people, and jokes about how they are fish out of water. (Wonder Woman has never worn a dress before! Thor loves coffee!) Both movies’ villains are the heroes’ brothers — both villains even spend most of the movie in an elaborate disguise — who want to start cataclysmic wars in order to seize ultimate power for themselves.