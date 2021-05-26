Cancel
Israel’s Major Media Outlets Urge Facebook to Remove Posts Threatening Israeli Journalists

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 15 days ago
In the wake of an 11-day war in Gaza, Israel’s major TV broadcast channels, newspapers, news websites and radios have rallied to urge Facebook to take immediate action against hateful posts inciting physical harm of journalists. Addressed to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on May 26, the letter was penned by...

variety.com
