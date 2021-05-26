The Best Running Shoe Sales for Memorial Day 2021
Here's a case for Memorial Day resolutions instead of New Year's—it's warmer outside, and there are sales on some of the best workout gear available. Whether you wanted to sign up for a race, reach a PR, or start adding running to your daily routine, there's no time like the present. Plus, thanks to these sales, you can stock up on some of the most popular running shoes from brands like Brooks, Nike, and Saucony for up to —and sometimes over—50% off!