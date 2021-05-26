Cancel
DeSantis signs bill allowing Seminole Tribe to serve as state's hub for sports betting

St. Augustine Record
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a gambling bill Tuesday evening that would allow the Seminole Tribe of Florida to operate sports betting in the state and add roulette and craps to its casinos. The bill (SB 2-A) authorized a 30-year gambling deal, known as a “compact,” inked by the...

www.staugustine.com
