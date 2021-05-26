Report shows how packaging line issues impact a craft brewery’s bottom line
Australia-based manufacturing performance software company OFS analyzed the production of millions of liters of beer by breweries in an effort to determine key performance benchmark data. The findings, published in this Craft Brewers Benchmark Report, shows how data can be used to improve packaging line efficiency — what they call overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) — and make an impact on a brewer’s bottom line. The data shows that while craft brewers fare well in terms of speed and waste reduction, the industry average for actual time producing across the production line was just over 50%.www.craftbrewingbusiness.com