Report shows how packaging line issues impact a craft brewery’s bottom line

Look: 3.25 | smell: 3.5 | taste: 3.75 | feel: 4 | overall: 3.75. DATE: June 10, 2021... OCCASION: celebrating Michael's return to the diamond, a seven K playoff save... GLASSWARE: nondescript snifter... pours a clear golden body with sparse bubbles... its head foams for about ten seconds before deflating to an uneven ring, clumping in smears... tangerine, mango and pineapple create a tropical aroma, while cracker, millet, and buckwheat build a graininess to the smell that is a bit uneven... lilac and some boozy sweetness too... this sits on the tongue well, if not a bit oily... the body approximates the ABV, leaving a lasting sting... the buzz around the teeth denotes a hoppy presence, a wakeup call that enhances the experience... bite into a pineapple? this approximates that taste... secondary flavors include orange, lemon, and grapefruit... this is easy to et behind, a gluten-free beer that more than approximates the hop-heavy profile of the style.... a strong, weighty offering that satisfies an IPA expectation... the GF designation makes this all the more enjoyable... a triumph all around, and a beer up there with Stone's Delicious...