Re: “Foster care woes piling up — Number of Texas children without placement rising,” Wednesday Metro & Business story. Just like there is no crying in baseball, there is no quitting in foster care. Family Tapestry, a contractor paid to provide foster care services for the state, resigned from its contract. Having worked for Child Protective Services for 26 years, I can say that there’s no quitting in foster care. I have missed countless personal life events, shown up during ice storms, electrical outages and any number of things.