Could Tyler Adams find his way to the Premier League this summer? The U.S. star is said to be a target of Arsenal during the current transfer window. According to The Athletic, Adams has caught the eye of the Gunners because of his ability to play both right-back and central midfield. His versatility and technical ability would make him a great fit for Mikel Arteta’s demands of a full-back in his system. Despite the reported interest, RB Leipzig are said to be reluctant to sell the American.