Pelicans make Chequamegon Bay, stop to do some fishing

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleUp here on the South Shore, we have this pretty interesting feature called the Fish Creek slough. It's one of several freshwater estuaries in the area that flow into Lake Superior. The abnormally high lake levels in recent years have rendered the black ash tree swamps in the Fish Creek slough a dead zone (which may have been inevitable thanks to the encroaching emerald ash borer, but that's another column). This spring the lower water levels have led to an apparent increase in waterfowl in the slough, including a pair of trumpeter swans that seems to have settled in to breed and is visible from Highway 2. Another exciting find along the slough has been a group of migrating American white pelicans that spent much of the month of May where the creek enters the lake. These enormous fish-eaters are on their way to breeding grounds in Canada or the northern Plains, but they're always a delight to see when they stop by on their journey.

