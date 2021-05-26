Now is the Season of our Discontent

If on Monday night we watched the Montreal Canadiens get better and better like a fine wine, then last night we watched that wine slowly turn to vinegar. In Game 3 the Habs slowly began to take over possession and expected goals throughout the game. As a matter of fact, it wouldn’t have been surprising to watch the Habs pull ahead, except that they ran out of time. Watching Monday made me want to paraphrase Shakespeare’s Richard III and say “My Kingdom for more time.”