ESPN FPI ranks teams with best chance to reach Playoff

Early national championship odds are out ahead of the 2021 college football season and finding value in your selections is top priority this time of year as we exit spring practice and prepare for the summer months that spill into fall camp. ESPN's updated Football Power Index, based on every FBS team's schedule, has projected which programs have the best chance at getting to the final four this season and overcoming challenging schedules with well-equipped rosters. And you can probably guess, the usual suspects are at the top of the list.