The CRS-22 cargo mission to the International Space Station lifted off right on time at 13:29 EDT (17:29 UTC) on Thursday, June 3. The Cargo Dragon 2 spacecraft, carrying the first two of six new solar arrays to the station alongside other supplies as well as scientific experiments, departed from LC-39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida and is now scheduled to arrive at the ISS at approximately 05:00 EDT/09:00 UTC for docking to the Harmony module.