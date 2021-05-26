Cancel
Coloma, WI

Coloma Dynamites 4-H Club meets for highway clean-up

wausharaargus.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Coloma Dynamites 4-H Club met for the first time in over a year. Members and their parents helped with the Highway 21 cleanup. Posing for a picture are Wendell Wilkins, Kaylee Goman, Lauren Wilkins, Addyson Rettler and Makenna Rettler, Luke Rasmussen, Sarah Hicks, Elliana Rettler, Bailey Blader-Lucht, Aubrey, Myah, Addison, and Jameson Kraft, and Noreen and Gauge Hamil. Backrow: Blake Hamel, Wyatt Wilkins, Stephanie and Annilee Lehman, and Brooke Blader-Lucht. Not pictured are Karissa Rettler and Matthew Lehman. The members and their families met quickly after the cleanup to discuss upcoming activities such as helping at the Coloma Chicken Chew, and preparing for the county fair.

www.wausharaargus.com
#4 H Club#Clean Up#Coloma Dynamites 4 H Club#The Coloma Chicken Chew#Dynamites 4 H
