Coloma Dynamites 4-H Club meets for highway clean-up
The Coloma Dynamites 4-H Club met for the first time in over a year. Members and their parents helped with the Highway 21 cleanup. Posing for a picture are Wendell Wilkins, Kaylee Goman, Lauren Wilkins, Addyson Rettler and Makenna Rettler, Luke Rasmussen, Sarah Hicks, Elliana Rettler, Bailey Blader-Lucht, Aubrey, Myah, Addison, and Jameson Kraft, and Noreen and Gauge Hamil. Backrow: Blake Hamel, Wyatt Wilkins, Stephanie and Annilee Lehman, and Brooke Blader-Lucht. Not pictured are Karissa Rettler and Matthew Lehman. The members and their families met quickly after the cleanup to discuss upcoming activities such as helping at the Coloma Chicken Chew, and preparing for the county fair.www.wausharaargus.com