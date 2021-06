Check out the ESPN NHL Playoffs Daily to grab up daily of the postseason until the Stanley Cup is passed out in July. The Islanders knotted the series in Game 4, which makes this grinding conflict -- with increasing animosity! -- a best-of-three affair. The Islanders are expected to bring back their lineup arrangement in their triumph. Boston coach Bruce Cassidy may make a few changes to his lineup. But as for the rest of his lineup, he is just hoping for better results out of his stars.