Maryville, MO

PEO Sisterhood awards grant

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARYVILLE, Mo. — Chapter KP of the PEO Sisterhood recently presented its special Chapter Scholar Award grant to Hind Mselleck of Maryville. According to a news release, Hind received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry: Biochemistry Emphasis in December of 2016 from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville as an honor graduate. She currently is enrolled and nearing completion of her Doctor of Pharmacy Degree at Creighton University School of Pharmacy and Health Professions in Omaha as an honor student.

