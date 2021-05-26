‘I wouldn’t call myself a hero’: Gas station customer stops armed robbery

• Dustin M. Whitson, 34, of Newton was charged with operating while under influence (first offense) after being pulled over by police May 1 near the 600 block of First Avenue East. At approximately 10:54 p.m., Newton Police Department was on active patrol near the 100 block of West Second Street North when they noticed a vehicle traveling westbound on First Avenue turn north onto First Street North with a non-functioning headlight. Officers turned around and attempted to catch up to the vehicle, noticing it had a non-functioning brake light and non-functioning license plate lights. Police initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Whitson. Officers noticed a strong odor of a consumed alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle. Whitson submitted to standardized field sobriety tests and, according to police reports, failed all three. Whitson then submitted to a preliminary breath test and data master, which indicated he had a breath alcohol content of 0.214 percent. The legal limit in Iowa is 0.08 percent. Whitson told police he believed he was guilty and drank too much alcohol to operate a motor vehicle.