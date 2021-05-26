What’s Shaking At Shake Shack (NYSE: SHAK)

The popular zero-commission trading app Robinhood has lately been seeing a rise in the trading volumes of clean energy and cryptocurrency stocks. Amid the growing popularity of the trading platform among ESG investors ahead of its targeted IPO, Wall Street expects popular Robinhood stocks NIO (NIO), Coinbase Global (COIN), and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to rally by more than 40%. Let’s discuss.Robinhood is one of the most popular trading platforms in the United States. It is used primarily by millennial and Gen Z traders. The company’s signature “zero commission trading” has made it a big hit, and one of the biggest trading platforms in the country. Robinhood had 13 million registered users in 2020. Furthermore, 9.5 million users traded cryptocurrency through Robinhood in the first quarter of 2021, representing a 6x rise sequentially.