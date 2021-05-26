DEC adding safety improvements to Zoar Valley
New features to help keep hikers and visitors to Zoar Valley safe are coming from the DEC for the summer season. The state agency has already installed over 400 signs that warn of dangerous areas, and mark safe ones. They’ve also attempted to better existing trails by adding natural barriers, and building new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant trails that will make hiking more accessible. DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said these improvements are long overdue.news.wbfo.org