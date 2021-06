CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Wednesday found a 58-year-old Lakewood man guilty of aggravated murder in the January 2018 beating death of his neighbor. Gary Taylor beat 70-year-old Dan Donlan to death with a power saw after Donlan refused to lend him money to feed. Taylor, who was addicted to crack cocaine, plucked $100 from Donlan’s pockets as he lay beaten on the floor, prosecutors said this week during closing arguments.