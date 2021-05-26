Cancel
NFL

Davis Mills signs with Texans

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuarterback Davis Mills has signed his first NFL contract. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans and Mills agreed to the terms of his rookie deal on Wednesday. It’s a four-year pact for the third-round pick. Mills was the first player that the Texans selected in this...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
#Texans#American Football#The Houston Chronicle#Stanford#Quarterback Davis Mills
