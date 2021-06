The current state of the modern blockbuster can be a bit tricky to pin down at the moment. Due to the fact that most big-budget projects have been pushed back into the next couple of years, only a handful of blockbusters have been released over the past year or so. But those few releases are still able to key us into where the genre is headed. Almost all were sequels to or remakes of existing films, and the reception settled around a consensus of something like, “it’s good to distract from the world, but it could be so much more.”