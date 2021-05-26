Cancel
Reminder: We Have No Clue What the Lindy Ruff Devils Look Like in a Normal Season

By CJ Turtoro
allaboutthejersey.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust over a week ago, John did a pair of pieces on the optimistic and pessimistic views of the Devils season and broader state of the franchise. In his optimistic view, he mentioned several things to be excited about (like the performance of Jack Hughes), but also a few things that really tanked the Devils this year which will presumably not recur next season. I think these issues deserve their own piece, because they are intrinsically related and will lead you to the conclusion that much of this year is essentially useless in determining the long-term potential for this roster and staff.

