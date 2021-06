A few weeks ago it was reported that Jamison Crowder was working through a contract issue with the Jets. I had guessed at the time they were looking to cut his pay down to around $5.5 million and according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini it sounds like I was on the right track. Per Cimini the Jets would like to cut Crowder’s salary by at least 50% (Crowder’s P5 this year is $10 million and he has $500,000 in per game bonuses) in order to bring him back this season. I think this is a pretty interesting decision for Crowder and thought I might walk my fellow Jets fans through some of the reasons why.