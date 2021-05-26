The Dallas Cowboys would have the most players on an all-NFC East offensive team

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory thinks he’s matured as a player and that his “best years” in the league are ahead. “I have made a lot of mistakes. But I think I have earned what I have gotten whether it’s bad or good, and I am going to continue to do that. My best years are to come. They are ahead of me. Very excited for the future. As long there is a lot of positive thinking and being around the right people, keeping obligations in the right place and having the right priorities off the field and on the field, I will be alright,” said Gregory, via ProFootballTalk.