Locked On Suns Wednesday: Lakers even the series but Suns may still be the better team plus who steps up in CP3’s place

By Brendon Kleen
brightsideofthesun.com
 16 days ago

Brandon Duenas of Bright Side of the Sun and Zona Hoops joins the show to recap another messy and hard-fought Suns-Lakers game, this time ending with an L.A. win to even the series at 1-1. We discuss what Monty Williams said about Chris Paul and whether CP3 should consider sitting for Game Three, plus the maturation of Devin Booker, the consistency of Deandre Ayton, and who needs to step up going forward in the series aside from Booker, Ayton and Cam Payne.

NBACBS Sports

Suns' E'Twaun Moore: Gets hot in finale

Moore scored 22 points (9-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with two rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Moore re-entered the rotation as the Suns rested a few of their key players. He got hot from the field and drilled a three with 2.2 seconds left in the game to earn the victory. Moore has rarely played since March 15, and he is unlikely to play a significant role in the team's postseason run.
NBAlakers365.com

Locked On Suns Monday: Give it up to the 2020-21 Suns, instant Lakers thoughts, and final West bracket

Brandon Duenas of Bright Side of the Sun and Zona Hoops joins the show as he does every Monday to react to the finish of the Suns' first playoff season in 11 years. We give this team their flowers, look back on preseason expectations, and relish in how special the season has been. Then we give our quick thoughts on the Lakers-Warriors play-in game, what a first round series with LA would look like, and sift through the full West bracket, including Denver jumping to No.
NBAspurstalk.com

Grades: San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns – Game #72

In what turned out to be an entertaining battle between third stringers, the Phoenix Suns edged the San Antonio Spurs, 123-121. A three-pointer by E’Twaun Moore with two seconds remaining proved to be the deciding shot. All in all, the Spurs have to be happy with how things played out....
NBA247Sports

Jevon Carter posts near triple double in regular season finale

Sunday marked the final day of the NBA regular season with nearly every team in the league playing their last game of the year - except for those preparing for the playoffs. Down the stretch of every NBA regular season, teams tend to rest their stars if they are already locked into a playoff spot or locked into the lottery. That results in an abundance of playing time for reserves. For the Phoenix Suns, that meant some extended run for backup point guard Jevon Carter, who played a whopping 43 minutes when he averaged eleven on minutes per game on the season.
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Curry wins scoring title, Warriors take 8th spot in West

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Sunday in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The...
NBACitizen Tribune

Moore, short-handed Suns hold off Spurs 123-121

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The Phoenix Suns gave some rest to their All-Star backcourt and got the win but not the help they needed to secure the NBA's top seed. E’Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted Phoenix past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 on Sunday.
NBAexpressnews.com

Spurs will enter play-in on four-game skid after loss to Suns

On the final play of one of the strangest regular seasons in Spurs history Sunday, Devin Vassell couldn’t get a final prayer off the ground. His potentially go-ahead 3-pointer was blocked by Phoenix’s Jalen Smith, preserving a 123-121 victory for the Suns at the AT&T Center. The ball wound up...
NBAchatsports.com

Countdown to playoffs: Last Suns playoff team loves return to postseason after 11-year gap

Steve Nash couldn't be prouder seeing Phoenix winning like it did when he was orchestrating the show during a run of five postseason appearances in six years. "It feels great," the first-year Brooklyn head coach said last month before the Nets beat the Suns. "Not only to see the team winning, but to see the way they play. What Monty (Williams) has done with the team is really exciting for me. They're clearly one of the best teams in the league and just had an incredible season start to finish. I'm really admiring not only what everyone over there has done, but I'm just happy to see the Suns back in prominence.
NBAkslsports.com

Five Questions For The Utah Jazz Ahead Of The Playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz are headed to the playoffs with the number one seed in the West for the first time in more than two decades. If they were to advance to the Finals, they’d open the championship series in Utah for the first time in franchise history.
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Cameron Payne: Nails three triples

Payne scored 19 points (7-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's win over the Spurs. Payne drew his only start of the regular season in the final game with both Chris Paul and Devin Booker resting. He led the team with three triples and otherwise scored fairly efficiently. Payne was overshadowed by Jevon Carter on Sunday, but he should keep his significant role off the bench as the Suns head into a playoff matchup against either the Lakers or Warriors.
NBAtucson.com

A look at the 9 ex-Arizona Wildcats in the NBA playoffs — and who they'll face

The NBA's truncated 72-game regular season came to a close on Sunday, and the playoff brackets are officially set after a week of constant shuffling in the conference standings. The Arizona Wildcats are well-represented in the playoffs and have nine former standouts participating in the postseason with their respective teams.
NBAfoxsanantonio.com

WATCH: Suns 123, Spurs 121: What the Spurs said after the game

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — E’Twaun Moore scored 22 points and made a 3-pointer with 2.2 seconds remaining that lifted the Phoenix Suns past the San Antonio Spurs 123-121 on Sunday and kept alive their chances at the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Playing without Devin Booker and Chris...
NBAlindyssports.com

Chris Paul, Devin Booker to sit Suns’ finale to rest

All-Star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker will sit out the Phoenix Suns’ regular-season finale against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday to rest, said coach Monty Williams. Cameron Payne will replace Paul at point guard, while Torrey Craig will spell Booker at shooting guard. Additionally, Williams said Mikal Bridges will play limited minutes.