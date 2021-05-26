Cancel
Jackson County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 17:21:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 330 AM CDT. Target Area: Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Navidad River at Strane Park affecting Jackson County. For the Navidad River...including Strane Park...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Navidad River at Strane Park. * Until Thursday afternoon. * At 2:15 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.4 feet. * Flood stage is 24.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:15 PM CDT Wednesday was 25.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 9.5 feet early Monday afternoon. * Impact...At 26.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding begins threatening livestock and property in the river channel. The right approach to the County Road 401 bridge is closed making travel difficult. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.5 feet on 03/12/2015. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Navidad River Strane Park 24.0 25.4 Wed 2 pm CDT 21.6 12.1 10.6

alerts.weather.gov
Jackson County, TX
Texas Cars
