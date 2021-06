Fights among the Pentagon’s military services are legion, and they often lead to inefficiencies and duplication. Many revolve around “roles and missions,” that loaded Pentagon term that is supposed to detail the responsibilities of each service, but often fails. Four air forces, anyone? That’s because roles and missions translate into dollars. Too often—despite claims of “jointness”—it seems the biggest foe facing the Marines is the Army, or the Air Force’s top enemy is the Navy.