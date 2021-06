Hiyo was co-founded by Evan Quinn (CEO) and George Youmans (CRO), two college friends and entrepreneurs. Combining Quinn’s experience working at Guggenheim Partners and Youman’s experience brand-building for RedBull and Snacknation, Hiyo is more than just a brand. Both co-founders watched people close to them become hospitalized for alcohol addiction and vowed to go sober in solidarity. The experience opened their eyes to how isolating balancing sobriety and social occasions could be—and they knew there had to be a better way. 14.5 million people aged 12 and up struggle with alcohol use disorder (AUD), according to the U.S. National Institute on Alcohol Use and Alcoholism, and many individuals struggle with turning down a drink due to social pressure.