Two members of the advisory panel have resigned following the fallout of the FDA’s recent decision to speedily approve Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug. The agency’s decision, which was met with mixed reviews and marked the first approval of an Alzheimer’s drug in nearly two decades, was said by the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee in November, stating that the drug’s clinical needs are not limited. It was not fair to consider the benefits. Based on a successful study.