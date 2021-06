CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is from a previous, unrelated story. Cleveland Police are investigating the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy. Police say that on June 1, 2021, around 3:30 a.m., they responded to 3267 W. 38th for reports of shots fired into a house. Then, about half an hour later, Lutheran Hospital called police to tell them a male with a gunshot wound to the head16-year-old had been dropped off by a private citizen. That private citizen drove off.