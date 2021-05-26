Cancel
Burleigh County, ND

Sobriety Check Point Coming To Burleigh County

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just in time for the long Memorial Day weekend, there will be a sobriety check point(s) somewhere in Burleigh County this Friday. This is according to a press-release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The checkpoint(s) will be held between 7:00 pm and 9:00 pm. After the conclusion of the...

Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Burleigh County, ND
Dickinson, ND
Burleigh County, ND
Mandan, ND
Hot 97-5

Is it Legal to Hitchhike in North Dakota?

I saw an article from Post Bulletin titled "Is it legal to hitchhike in Minnesota?" So, I naturally wondered the same thing about North Dakota. I decided not to write on the subject because I have personally never come across a hitchhiker in this state... UNTIL TODAY!. I have seen...
Bismarck, ND
Hot 97-5

Chickens In The City Of Bismarck? Looks Like Fowl Play.

If you had the dream of fresh, free chicken eggs coming from your very own backyard and not the grocery store, it looks like that is a pipe dream. Tuesday night at the City Commission Meeting, commissioner Steve Marquardt pulled the item from the consent agenda for discussion. Mayor Steve...
Mandan, ND
Hot 97-5

Hey Mandan, Where YOU want the new Post Office?

I moved to Mandan in 2001, just half a block from the post office. It was all in central Mandan! Here's what I had within a three minute stroll. Marv's Hardware where I could find that plumbing piece I needed for a project, and then afterwards the other "correct" plumbing piece I actually needed for the project. There was George's Bakery, with the neighborhood smell of a bakery, and delicious rolls whenever you wanted them. There was the Buckhorn Bar, that had an ex-band guy running the joint that was quick with a joke or a light of your smoke, and there was no place you'd rather be...he was an ex-band guy right? There was the Silver Dollar, to impress my outta town friends with a little raunchiness right here where the west begins. Oh, and there was just the best darn butcher shop in the region with Butcher Block Meats!
Violent Crimes
Hot 97-5

ND One Of 13 States WITHOUT A Mass Shooting In 2021.

There are times in your life that you will ALWAY remember. WHERE you were, WHAT you were doing. I can recall many times feeling that awful gut-punch the moment I heard about another Mass Shooting in the United States. The horror of lives lost by a lunatic. Innocent people caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. The date was October 2nd, 2017 - the morning after the carnage that unraveled in Las Vegas - where a coward shot and killed 58 people and left more than 500 others injured. The deadliest mass shooting in our country's history. I remember at the time just how much it affected people all over the United States, my boss at the time even expressed how she would be 'extra cautious' doing normal things. like going to a movie theatre - casing out all the exits, and playing out a "what if" scenario should a shooter start blasting away.
New England, ND
Hot 97-5

Female Inmates On The Move To Mandan Facility

Nothing against the good citizens of New England, North Dakota. But what were we thinking back in 2003 when the doors opened and the bars started slamming shut at the Dakota Women's Correctional Rehab Center in New England? I ask because New England is pretty darn remote dontcha' think? It's two hours Southwest of Bismarck! It's four and a half hours from Fargo! It's five and a half hours from Grand Forks!
Bismarck, ND Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota governor supportive of saving Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge

Gov. Doug Burgum sees the preservation of the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge as a project worth pursuing. In comments Friday to the Tribune Editorial Board, the second-term Republican governor and former downtown Fargo developer said the bridge dating to 1883 would be "an incredible asset for the state, for Burleigh County, for Morton County, for Mandan and for Bismarck to save."
Bismarck, ND Bismarck Tribune

Murder conspiracy trial set back several months by Friday ruling

A judge has delayed until October the trial of two people accused of plotting a Bismarck man’s death, granting a defense attorney request for more time to review new information submitted to them. The trial of Earl Howard, 42, and Nikkisue Entzel, 40, was set to start Monday morning. It’s...
Bismarck, ND Grand Forks Herald

Judge delays murder trial to be held at North Dakota Capitol

BISMARCK — The North Dakota Capitol was supposed to host a murder trial beginning on Monday, May 17, but the proceeding has been postponed. The trial of Nikki Entzel and Earl Howard is to take place in the state House of Representatives chamber rather than the Burleigh County Courthouse because of the high number of people expected to attend and the need to maintain COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.
Bismarck, ND KFYR-TV

Deputy killed on duty receives new headstone 90 years later

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County Deputy George Peipkorn was killed in 1930 after he was stabbed responding to a domestic violence call in Wing. In honor of his legacy and ultimate sacrifice, the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department honored him once again 90-years later with full military honors and a new headstone.
Bismarck, ND Bismarck Tribune

Public health agencies in Burleigh-Morton to begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health and Mandan-based Custer Health both announced Monday that they soon will begin vaccinating adolescents against COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents, and North Dakota's Health Department began recommending that adolescents from the age of 12 to 17 be vaccinated for COVID-19.
Bismarck, ND Bismarck Tribune

House chambers to become temporary courtroom for murder trials

Two South Central District murder trials are scheduled to be held in the House chambers of the state Capitol to better allow for social distancing, a possible first for the state. “We don’t have a courtroom large enough to socially distance a jury with four alternates, numerous litigants and the...
Bismarck, ND KFYR-TV

Trial continued for two accused of murder

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Friday afternoon, a Burleigh County judge continued a trial for two suspects accused of killing a Bismarck man in 2020. Earl Howard and Nikki Entzel were scheduled for trial on Monday, however the state says new discovery and potential witnesses were a reason for postponing. “Getting...