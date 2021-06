COLUMBUS – The number of children reported missing in Ohio declined in 2020 as the pandemic kept more families at home. According to the annual report from the Missing Children Clearinghouse, issued in recognition of National Missing Children’s Day May 25, shows there were 16,332 reports of missing children in 2020, down by 2,306 in 2019, and says 97.2% of the missing children were recovered safely by the end of the year.