No, The Curse of Karl did not claim another victim. Not yet, anyway,. Sen. John Thune will run for a fourth term, he announced Saturday morning as speculation on his political future heated up. Thune had told reporters several times in the last year he wasn’t sure about seeking re-election, including during a discussion with me at a Sioux Falls bookstore last month.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO