Ron Colone: Tips and anecdotes for home organizing, reducing pain

It’s time for summer cleaning! If anyone does not know what that means, allow me to share: summer cleaning is for those who missed fall and spring cleaning. That’s me! I completely missed the two opportunities during the year where it’s okay to demand dusting, mopping, clothing giveaways, and window cleaning from the family. It’s the two times per year where our bodies ache from the bending, lifting, and contorting it does to get those hard to reach areas of the house. It’s the two times per year where everyone dreads getting their homes in order, but loves how it looks and smells afterwards. I missed both of those times, and I bet many other people did as well.