The Supreme Court this week continued to disappoint congressional Democrats and activists with a long line of embarrassingly unanimous, non-ideological rulings. After all, the court is supposedly (to use President Biden ’s words) “out of whack” due to its irreconcilable ideological divisions. Indeed, the court is allegedly so dysfunctionally divided that many, including Democratic leaders, have called for sweeping changes — from packing the court with new justices, to changing its voting rules, or even creating an alternative court.