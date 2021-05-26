Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Everyday Carry: Cosmos

By Sean Tirman
hiconsumption.com
 15 days ago

For the first time in decades, there’s been a massive influx in space exploration as a focus of science. In fact, in just the last year, we’ve seen the first-ever manned rocket developed and operated by a private company leave Earth’s atmosphere and dock with the ISS, a new rover touched down on Mars and launched the first-ever UAV to fly over the Martian surface, China successfully landed its very own Martian rover for the first time ever, and more. We’re also right on the cusp of seeing privatized space flight for civilian passengers, multiple new missions to the moon, and the impending launch of the James Webb Space Telescope — the successor to the now 30-year-old Hubble. For fans of space travel and astrophysics, this might be the most exciting time to be alive since the Space Race of the 1960s. It’s with these exciting astronomical ventures in mind that we’ve put together this week’s galactic-inspired everyday carry loadout.

hiconsumption.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Space Science#Space Exploration#Space And Cosmos#Earth#Space Flight#Iss#Edc#Museum Of Modern Art#American#Tanto#Mayfair Watch#Swiss#Hubble#The Martian#Surface#Astrophysics#Missions#Moon#Mind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Mars
News Break
Science
Country
China
Related
Musicedmidentity.com

Float Away to ‘The Cosmos’ with ENiGMA Dubz

ENiGMA Dubz is transporting listeners to alternate dimensions with The Cosmos, his latest release on Deep, Dark & Dangerous. Dubstep aficionado ENiGMA Dubz has been slanging gritty bangers for many moons. His dark, spooky vibrations have made him a force to be reckoned with and as a result, he’s become one of the greatest producers in this corner of music. Whether he’s crafting up bangers like “Tipsy” or “The Eyes” ENiGMA Dubz is sure to snatch your attention instantly. Recently he’s been releasing more ethereal tunes under his Itona alias, and fans have been awaiting more of his dubstep filth.
Engineeringevolutionnews.org

Listen: Intelligent Design, Biomimicry, and Hacking the Cosmos

On a new ID the Future episode, host Casey Luskin talks with Dominic Halsmer, a Senior Professor of Engineering at Oral Roberts University, about Halsmer’s recent book, Hacking the Cosmos: How Reverse Engineering Uncovers Organization, Ingenuity and the Care of a Maker. Dr. Halsmer draws on the engineering concept of affordances to explore how Earth and the universe show evidence of having been intelligently engineered to afford the possibility of life, and even for humans to discover evidence of a grand designer. Also in the conversation, the implications of biologists using reverse engineering to better understand biological systems, and of engineers studying clever designs in the biological realm to make engineering breakthroughs, a creative strategy known as biomimicry. Download the podcast or listen to it here.
Scienceidthefuture.com

An Engineer Talks ID, Biomimicry, and Hacking the Cosmos

On today’s ID the Future, host Casey Luskin sits down with Dominic Halsmer, a Senior Professor of Engineering at Oral Roberts University, to discuss Halsmer’s recent book, Hacking the Cosmos: How Reverse Engineering Uncovers Organization, Ingenuity and the Care of a Maker. Dr. Halsmer draws on the engineering concept of affordances to explore how Earth and the universe show evidence of having been intelligently engineered to afford the possibility of life, and even for humans to discover evidence of a grand designer. Also in the conversation, the implications of biologists using reverse engineering to better understand biological systems, and of engineers studying clever designs in the biological realm to make engineering breakthroughs, a creative strategy known as biomimicry.
IndustryWashington Post

You are now free to move about the cosmos … if you can afford it

The bidding quickly climbed to $2 million, then $2.2 million. Soon it hit $2.8 million, and finally climbed well past $3 million. The object in play wasn’t an old-master painting or an heirloom diamond but rather a spot on a short up-and-down trip to space that would last just 10 minutes.
CelebrationsCosmos

Cosmos 2021 Pi-ku competition

March 14 is International Day of Mathematics – UNESCO declared it so at its 40th General Conference in 2019 – and also Pi Day (that’s the constant Pi, not pie) in the US (where March 14 is written in month/day format – 3.14). International Day of Mathematics observance is led...
Astronomylistverse.com

Ten Astonishing New Discoveries About The Cosmos

The universe is a fascinating place – a vast cosmic void home to all kinds of strange and spellbinding things. Black holes. Neutron stars. White dwarfs. The skies are filled with these spectacular oddities. — Day in, day out, astronomers look up at the heavens hoping to catch a glimpse of some new celestial phenomenon. And, now and then, they strike it lucky, spotting an ethereal rarity peeking through the darkness of outer space. This list explores ten cosmic discoveries that are, quite literally, out of this world.
Astronomynextbigideaclub.com

The Disordered Cosmos: A Journey into Dark Matter, Spacetime, and Dreams Deferred

Chanda Prescod-Weinstein is a theoretical physicist at the University of New Hampshire, focusing on cosmology, neutron stars, and dark matter. As a core faculty member of UNH’s gender studies program, she also does research in Black feminist science, technology, and society studies. She writes columns for New Scientist and Physics World and was named one of 10 people who helped shape science in 2020 by Nature magazine.
LifestylePosted by
ARTnews

The Best Utility Knives for Everyday and Artful Needs

A good utility knife should be something you want to reach for over and over again. Deploy it for general everyday tasks, like opening cardboard boxes and slicing tape, or more specialized projects in the studio, like cutting canvas panels or trimming fabric. When choosing a knife, it’s important to think not only about sharpness but also comfort and safety. We’ve done the research for you; check out our favorite utility knives below.
ChemistryCosmos

Converting CO2 into everyday materials

A team of researchers has developed an electrochemical system that can turn carbon dioxide into valuable carbon-based products like ethylene and ethanol – which can be used in a range of materials, from plastic to lycra. As the world continues to pump carbon into the atmosphere, it is increasingly important...
Video Gamesindiedb.com

Chasm Of Cosmos is now on IndieDB!

Chasm Of Cosmos is a first person lovecraftian horror game with its own unique story drawing inspiration from H.P Lovecraft's works. Embark on a journey as Richard Wight a historian and explorer of the occult. A rift in the sky has opened blinding the local fishermen at Innworth Harbor and drawing madness and otherworldly beings from beyond to the world. Influence the story as you play with choices that alter the outcome. Experience both survival horror and psychological horror with a mind altering story.
Technologycoinrivet.com

Cosmos plans to accelerate DeFi growth with Gravity

Almost halfway into this year and it’s certainly been eventful. But if you manage to filter out the noise and focus on development in the space, you’ll find many projects like Cosmos that have been making rapid progress. The large and expanding network that includes Binance Coin, Crypto.com, and Terra,...
Books & Literaturenewswhistle.com

On Our Bookshelves: The Design of Everyday Things

BOOK: The Design of Everyday Things (Revised and Expanded Edition) Don Norman, the author of The Design of Everyday Things, is a very accomplished writer, researcher, professor, and consultant. He’s most famous, however, for giving his name to the Norman door–which are those horrible doors that either confuse you or give you the wrong idea as to whether to push or pull. (There’s one at my office building that gets me every time. I hate that door.) A Norman door is an example of how poor design creates delays and annoyances. It’s the same problem we encounter when trying to figure out how to use the shower in a hotel room, or a neighbor’s television remote control, or a large panel of switches with no indication of which lights they control, and so on. Why should household appliances be confusing?
Beauty & Fashionall-about-photo.com

Peak Design Everyday Messenger

The original Peak Design Everyday Messenger is one of the highest-rated bags for laptops, photography gear, and general-purpose use and has been for many years. The 13-liter (13L) bag that fits 13-inch devices has now been reworked for a V2 model. Compared to the first, the second version has a few notable refinements, making it an attractive option whether you loved the first but find it's starting to show its age or you're completely new to the world of bags and Peak Design´s ecosystem.
IndustryTexarkana Gazette

You are now free to move about the cosmos if you can afford it

The bidding quickly climbed to $2 million, then $2.2 million. Soon it hit $2.8 million, and finally climbed well past $3 million. The object in play wasn't an old-master painting or an heirloom diamond but rather a spot on a short up-and-down trip to space that would last just 10 minutes.
Longevityhiconsumption.com

Everyday Carry: Tactile

There are large swaths of the everyday carry world that are focused primarily on the appearance of gear. This is not meant to be a dig, and it isn’t even necessarily a bad thing — we want to be proud of the gear we carry and its looks have an impact on that. In fact, appearances can be the primary distinguishing feature separating your EDC from that of another. But they’re far from the only defining factor. Functionality, obviously, is also of incredible importance, as it can define the overall usefulness and longevity of a piece of gear. But we’d like to give a little attention to an everyday carry dark horse: physical sensation. The way a piece of gear feels in your hand and the texture of its materials serve to connect you to the work you do with it. A pleasing texture could be considered soothing and will even subconsciously draw you to use a piece of gear — be that a knife, watch, or otherwise — and a harsh one can similarly turn you away. The overarching point, perhaps, is this: see if you can get your hands on a piece of gear before you pass judgment, as you might find it to be a much more defining metric than you’d first considered. And that’s what this week’s everyday carry loadout is all about.