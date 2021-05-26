Everyday Carry: Cosmos

There are large swaths of the everyday carry world that are focused primarily on the appearance of gear. This is not meant to be a dig, and it isn’t even necessarily a bad thing — we want to be proud of the gear we carry and its looks have an impact on that. In fact, appearances can be the primary distinguishing feature separating your EDC from that of another. But they’re far from the only defining factor. Functionality, obviously, is also of incredible importance, as it can define the overall usefulness and longevity of a piece of gear. But we’d like to give a little attention to an everyday carry dark horse: physical sensation. The way a piece of gear feels in your hand and the texture of its materials serve to connect you to the work you do with it. A pleasing texture could be considered soothing and will even subconsciously draw you to use a piece of gear — be that a knife, watch, or otherwise — and a harsh one can similarly turn you away. The overarching point, perhaps, is this: see if you can get your hands on a piece of gear before you pass judgment, as you might find it to be a much more defining metric than you’d first considered. And that’s what this week’s everyday carry loadout is all about.