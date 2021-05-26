Everyday Carry: Cosmos
For the first time in decades, there’s been a massive influx in space exploration as a focus of science. In fact, in just the last year, we’ve seen the first-ever manned rocket developed and operated by a private company leave Earth’s atmosphere and dock with the ISS, a new rover touched down on Mars and launched the first-ever UAV to fly over the Martian surface, China successfully landed its very own Martian rover for the first time ever, and more. We’re also right on the cusp of seeing privatized space flight for civilian passengers, multiple new missions to the moon, and the impending launch of the James Webb Space Telescope — the successor to the now 30-year-old Hubble. For fans of space travel and astrophysics, this might be the most exciting time to be alive since the Space Race of the 1960s. It’s with these exciting astronomical ventures in mind that we’ve put together this week’s galactic-inspired everyday carry loadout.hiconsumption.com