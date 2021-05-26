Cancel
Warren County, NC

Kearney maintains innocence in Alford home invasion

By Jennifer Harris Correspondent
warrenrecord.com
 17 days ago

One of two men accused in a deadly Lake Gaston home invasion and fire from 2018 continued to maintain his innocence during a bond hearing on Thursday, as his attorneys introduced evidence they said pointed to the guilt of his co-defendant. Judge Henry W. Hight, Jr. denied bond for Lester...

www.warrenrecord.com
Port Huron, MIwsaq.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Sex CrimesPosted by
IBTimes

Wrongfully Convicted US Brothers To Receive $84 Mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. "This is the largest jury verdict ever returned in a wrongful conviction case in the history of...
Roanoke Rapids, NCRoanoke Daily Herald

RRPD investigating homicide

At approximately 11:24 p.m. Thursday, the Roanoke Rapids Police Department responded to the area of the 300 block of Monroe Street in regard to a subject who had been shot. Upon arriving on scene, officers and EMS discovered a male inside a home deceased, according to a press release from Chief Bobby Martin. The victim appeared to have been shot in the upper body and did not survive. The victim was identified as Frederick Lee, 30, from the Roanoke Rapids area.
Roanoke Rapids, NCrrspin.com

Photo gallery: Honoring the fallen

The Northampton County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 47 and the Roanoke Rapids Police Department held a law enforcement memorial service at Centennial Park in Roanoke Rapids. Law enforcement across the Roanoke Valley gathered to honor the fallen officers who died in the line of duty over the years. The...
Warren County, NCHenderson Daily Dispatch

Vaccination totals still climbing, but slowly

HENDERSON — Progress on the COVID-19 vaccination front continues to slow in the Tri-County, as it’s been doing across North Carolina as the people most eager to receive immunizations get the second of two shots the most common of the vaccines require. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services...