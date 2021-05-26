Cancel
Video Games

AMD and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team Partner

HEXUS.net
 2021-05-26

Through the partnership, AMD has equipped the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team with the powerful combination of AMD Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics Cards, built upon the groundbreaking AMD RDNA™ 2 gaming architecture, best-in-class AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800X Desktop Processors[i], powered by the fastest cores for PC gamers with “Zen 3” core architecture[ii], and advanced Radeon™ Software to enable the highest framerates and ultra-low-latency gameplay. Optimized for esports gaming, AMD hardware and software technologies will provide the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team drivers with ultra-fast click to response times, the smoothest driving experience, and an unmatched competitive edge for virtual racing.

hexus.net
Forspoken previewed in AMD Partner Showcase series

The folks at AMD have a brief new look at Square Enix’s upcoming PlayStation 5 and PC game, Forspoken. The third episode of their FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) Partner Showcase is focused on Luminous Productions, who are currently working towards a 2022 release. In the video, studio head Takeshi Aramaki explains how AMD’s technology is being taken advantage of to further their design philosophies that bolster the world’s latest technologies. The studio is aiming to deliver the highest quality visuals ever seen in an open world game.
The best CPU options for gaming in 2021

When building a new gaming PC, there’s nothing more important than finding the best CPU for the task. The CPU is the brains of your machine, and if it’s not up to par, it doesn’t matter what else you put in it. That said, not everyone has the same needs...
Microsoft confirms that Windows 11 will require 8th Gen Intel Core or 2nd Gen AMD Ryzen

A couple of days ago, Microsoft officially announced the latest version of Windows, Windows 11. Alongside its announcement, Microsoft also shared a list of CPUs that will support this operating system. These CPU requirements were a bit high and some people thought that these requirements were only for OEM systems. However, Microsoft has now officially confirmed these CPU requirements.
Xbox will support AMD’s super resolution tech for higher quality gaming

Earlier this week, AMD announced FidelityFX Super Resolution, the company’s answer to NVIDIA’s DLSS. Unlike DLSS, which is only available on NVIDIA’s select GPUs with Tensor Cores, AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) is open source and works with a broad range of GPUs — including some NVIDIA GPUs. Microsoft has already expressed interest in bringing the tech to Xbox consoles. And to make it a reality, the company is now releasing a preview of FSR for Xbox game developers.
Guild Esports unveils Samsung as official display partner

UK-based esports organisation Guild Esports has entered into a partnership with global electronics manufacturer Samsung. As part of the partnership, Samsung will provide its Odyssey range of monitors and displays for Guild Esports’s Academy. In addition, the manufacturer will supply monitors to the organisation’s pro-players, content creators and staff. Both...
Deal | Fully-loaded Dell Inspiron 15 with AMD Ryzen 7, 16 GB RAM, and 512 GB NVMe SSD down to $699 USD

Dell is currently offering its latest Inspiron 15 laptop for $250 USD off the original launch price of $950. The fully configured system comes with an 8-core Zen 2 AMD CPU, 1080p display, and 16 GB of RAM to be much faster than most other laptops in the same price range and category. The Inspiron series is home to Dell's budget-oriented multimedia models in contrast to the pricier XPS series.
The new Alienware m15 is better with AMD Ryzen CPU

Alienware expands its portfolio of gaming laptops and the new m15, which starts at 1750 Euros with the RTX 3060, is not the flagship device anymore. This position is now taken by the new Alienware x15, which is extremely thin and only available with Intel CPUs starting at 2199 Euros.
TheStreet

Exxact Corporation Expands System Line To Include New AMD Radeon™ PRO W6000 Series Workstation Graphics

FREMONT, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exxact Corporation, a leading provider of high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), and data center solutions, announces support for a wide selection of Valence™ and TENSOREX™ workstations and servers featuring the new AMD Radeon PRO W6800 and AMD Radeon PRO W6600 workstation graphics cards. These new GPU-accelerated systems allow for flexibility that researchers and designers need to deliver unmatched performance across a variety of professional applications.
New Intel Alder Lake benchmarks leak, revealing 14- and 16-core processors

The next generation of Intel Core processors, dubbed Alder Lake, is set to release this fall. Several benchmarks of the new CPUs have been leaked to the public. The benchmarked models include a 16-core desktop processor and a 14-core mobile processor. Leaks show that these new CPUs may bring a marked increase in performance.
Tom's Hardware

Chinese Company to Send 7nm GPU to Production Next Quarter

Nvidia and AMD continue to dominate the GPU market, but China-based GPU maker Biren Technology hopes to change that. The company is on track to send its first 7nm GPU design to manufacturing in the third quarter of the year; the company said in an interview (via CnTechPost). Biren Technology says that its compute GPU will compete with Nvidia's next-gen 5nm compute GPUs (thought to be 'Hopper' and 'Lovelace').
Ranch Simulator: How to fix low-level fatal error?

Are you also facing low-level fatal errors in Ranch Simulator? Read the full article to know more about this error and know how to fix it. Ranch Simulator is a new free-to-play open-world sandbox game for PC. Ranch Simulator is currently in its early access phase. Normally, the bugs and errors in the early access phase are commonly seen in many games. This article is regarding the low-fatal error faced by the players. PC players must be aware of this error as it has shown up for many games. In this article, we are going to talk about the solution for the Low-level Fatal Error while playing Ranch Simulator. So, here is everything you need to know about it.
Metro Exodus: The Next-Gen Difference

Two years after its initial PC and last-gen console release, 4A Games brings us Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition. Offered as a free upgrade for existing owners, this newest iteration puts many other console updates to shame. Using a fully ray-traced lighting pipe-line, the amount of effort poured into ensuring this feature-set was kept on consoles with such limited hardware accelerated RT performance compared to Nvidia at double the framerate of last-gen consoles is astounding. While not every visual flaw has been addressed, in an era whereby developers see fit to increase resolution, framerate, and tweak LoD’s, Metro Exodus: Enhanced Edition is one of the most transformative upgrades console owners have had since last November’s launch.
AMD Radeon RX 6600 And RX 6600XT GPUs Listed In New Update, Launch Imminent?

Via the website Videocardz, well-known informant @KOMACHI_ENSAKA on Twitter has leaked details about the recent driver releases by AMD pointing towards the possible future launch of the Radeon RX 6600 GPU and RX 6600XT GPU, complete with the Navi 23 GPU. AMD currently uses the Navi 23 in their Radeon RX 6600M mobile GPU. Both GPUs listed in the driver update correspond with the "73FF" PC Device ID as shown below.
Best gaming laptop deals: Save $ 304 on Razer Blade 15, $ 300 on Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED and more

I was trying to update yours current rig with a new gaming laptop? Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale has ended, but there are a ton of the offers have yet to be found on gaming laptop. That includes new models with by Nvidia latest GeForce RTX 30-series bigger graphics and discounts on older (but still powerful) gaming laptop. Check out the granted models we found on Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg.
TechSpot

Micro Center apologizes for insulting AMD graphics cards

WTF?! In a post explaining how to pick a graphics card, Micro Center said that AMD's products needed "modification or regular maintenance to keep working as intended," while Nvidia’s were "plug and play." Micro Center’s CEO has since apologized. It’s reasonable to root for one team over another, but Micro...