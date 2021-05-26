AMD and Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team Partner
Through the partnership, AMD has equipped the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team with the powerful combination of AMD Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics Cards, built upon the groundbreaking AMD RDNA™ 2 gaming architecture, best-in-class AMD Ryzen™ 7 5800X Desktop Processors[i], powered by the fastest cores for PC gamers with “Zen 3” core architecture[ii], and advanced Radeon™ Software to enable the highest framerates and ultra-low-latency gameplay. Optimized for esports gaming, AMD hardware and software technologies will provide the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Esports Team drivers with ultra-fast click to response times, the smoothest driving experience, and an unmatched competitive edge for virtual racing.hexus.net